REVIEW: Glory Days are here for Little Mix

The Glory Days are certainly here for the reigning queens of British pop as Little Mix put on a show to live long in the memory in Sheffield.

The quartet shot to fame when they won the 2011 series of The X Factor – having been formed during the show’s auditions – and show no sign of stopping anytime soon.

This latest tour celebrated their fourth – and first number one –

From the minute they rose into view at the packed Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield and launched into single Power – complete with grime star Stormzy on the giant video screen backdrop – the audience were rapt and loud.

Hit singles came thick and fast as the awesome foursome of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall showcased their stunning vocal talents and not inconsiderable dance skills, backed by eight male dancers seemingly allergic to wearing tops – and putting the many dad-bods in the audience to shame.

Dressed in black and silver leather-effect corsets, the band kept the hits coming with Black Magic, Private Show, Move and FU.

As the group dashed off for a quick change, a behind-the-scenes video kept the audience entertained, before Little Mix returned dressed like Vegas showgirls, complete with feathers and boas attached to shoulders and hips.

More hits included No More Sad Songs and Your Love as a clear-bottomed walkway was lowered from the ceiling, allowing the band to walk to the back of the arena to serenade those sitting a distance from the main stage.

The chemistry on stage was clear to see as the girls shared cheeky looks and pulled faces during a show they were clearly enjoying, with Jesy even giving it the now-traditional “I think you’re my favourite audience so far”.

A stunning rendition of Wings ended with golden butterflies being fired into the audience before another costume change.

This time, Little Mix returned in glittery corsets, but the hits kept on coming, with Salute, Down & Dirty and Freak, before Jade and Leigh-Anne led the audience in the art of hair-whipping while Jesy was off-stage having her earpiece fixed.

Hair naturally followed.

The girls even tested the audience’s knowledge of some of their old songs as Jade and Leigh-Anne sang, unaccompanied, opening lines from tracks on the DNA album encouraging their fans to prove they knew the words and sing back.

The show finished – nearly 15 minutes late after Jesy’e earpiece issues – in style with the Brit Award-winning chart-topper Shout Out to My Ex, ensuring the audience left with huge smiles on their faces.

Fans with the tickets for their two other Sheffield shows later this month are in for a treat.