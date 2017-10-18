REVIEW: Little Mix support slot earns legions of new fans for Jessarae

It may have only been five songs, but young singer-songwriter Jessarae offered enough to suggest he has a bright future.

The 22-year-old Californian was certainly not overawed as he took to the stage of an already busy Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield as one of two support acts for reigning queens of pop Little Mix.

Walking on stage, he shouts “Sheffield, let me hear you.”

“If you want to start a riot,” are his ominous next words, almost without pause, as he launches into the opening line of the impressive Stand in the Rain.

New single Fishbowl follows, complete with Ed Sheeran-esque loops and wails, before a cover of Drake’s One Dance, in which he implores the thousands in the crowd to sing back “I like your style”.

He urges the crowd to hold up their phones, glowsticks and Little Mix “bunny ears” creating a stunning light display around the venue before a plug for his own UK headline tour next year, which includes a date at Sheffield’s The Leadmill on Saturday, February 17.

He finished with No Warning, having won legions of new fans – it’s just unfortunate many of them will be too young to go and see him in February.