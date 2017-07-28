Say Yes Lad to seeing X Factor stars in Sheffield

After the success of their debut single Walk Away, young new five-piece Yes Lad head out on their first ever UK headline tour this summer –including a show in Sheffield.

Mentored by Nigel Martin Smith, who helped form Take That, the quintet of 20-year-old Cian Gleeson, from Bolton, Joel Healey, aged 19, from Swinton, Greater Manchester, 18-year-old Sonny Hardman, of Atherton, Lewis Maxwell, 17, from Maghull and 20-year-old Jake Donlan, from Colne, are described as the “real deal and destined for the top”.

They shot to fame when the reached the judges’ houses section of hit TV talent show The X Factor last year.

A tour spokesman said: “Anyone who feared the days of classic yet modern pop, delivered by five young guys with personality, who can all sing, dance and write killer hooks were over, need worry no more.”

Support on the tour comes from another TV talent show star in Reuben Gray, who reached the live semi-finals stage of Britain’s Got Talent this year.

Yes Lad plays Sheffield’s O2 Academy 2 on Saturday, July 29 - see www.sheffieldacademy.co.uk