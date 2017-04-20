Sheffield band celebrate Record Store Day

Sheffield favourites High Hazels will mark Record Store Day with a special set.

The band will headline Meersbrook store Spinning Discs’ Record Store Day event at the nearby Wah Wah’s Mexican restaurant on Chesterfield Road – frontman James Leesley and lead guitarist Scott Howes will play a stripped-back set from 6pm.

It follows their recently released Weak Sun EP.

Record Store Day – on Saturday, April 22 – is the annual day of the year when more than 200 independent record shops across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops host artist performances and events to mark it.

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Doncaster date for blues duo

Sheffield’s While She Sleeps wake up fans with homecoming show

Queen and Adam Lambert to rock Sheffield

Sheffield show for soul star Tommy

Sheffield solo show for Cast star