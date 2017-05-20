Sheffield café date for Canadian star

Erin Costelo is an artist who is mining the truth – through writing, arranging, producing and masterful live performance.

With a voice unlike any other in Canada, the singer-songwriter has the ability to float between genres and stages, her vision offering the best sound and voice to a feeling, idea or story.

Her latest, self-produced album Down Below, The Status Quo has been nominated for numerous awards in her homeland of eastern Canada, including album of the year and songwriter of the Year for its 10 tracks “that display her gifts as a producer, songwriter and arranger”.

A tour spokesman says: “It is a magical, moonlight-soaked reverie, filled with drama and intensity; in one moment a defiant cry and in the next a desperate whisper.”

Erin is currently on tour throughout Europe with her partner and guitarist Clive MacNutt, which includes a show at Sheffield’s Café 9, on Nether Edge Road, Nether Edge, tomorrow, Sunday, May 21.

Tickets, priced from £10, are now on sale from erincostelo.ca