Sheffield’s Def Leppard eyeing Hysteria over anniversary release

Sheffield rock legends Def Leppard are marking the pearl anniversary of their iconic Hysteria album with the release of a remastered box set.

The band, who formed in Sheffield in 1977 and played their first gig in the dining hall of the old Westfield School in Mosborough, enjoyed huge success with Hysteria, their fourth album, which was released 30 years ago today and topped the charts in both the UK and the US

Prepared in conjunction with singer Joe Elliott, who has acted as executive producer on the set, and remastered by the band’s long-serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh, the 30th Anniversary Editions – which are out tomorrow – are described as “a treasure trove for the true Def Leppard fan”.

The five-CD-and-two-DVD “super deluxe” edition boasts four books — Story Of, Ross Halfin Photo Book, Discography and Hysteria your program and vintage tour poster.

It also includes B-sides, live tracks and the In The Round In Your Face (live)(Live) concert audio, available on CD for the first time.

A three-CD deluxe edition and single CD are also available, as well as a double vinyl release for the first time, on limited black vinyl – see defleppard.lnk.to/hysteria30