Sheffield show for band of reggae brothers New Kingston

Brooklyn-based band of brothers New Kingston are back with a new album and UK tour – including a date in Sheffield.

The reggae act of bassist Courtney Panton and his sons keyboard player Tahir, drummer Courtney junior and Stephen release their fourth studio album A Kingston Story: Come From Far on Friday, August 25 before hitting the road in September.

The album follows their breakthrough release Kingston City in 2015, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard reggae chart.

New Kingston play Sheffield’s Plug venue on Monday, October 2, in support of The Skints – tickets, priced from £16, are now available from the-plug.com