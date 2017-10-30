Sheffield show for Declan McKenna

Young singer-songwriter Declan McKenna brings his latest UK headline tour to Sheffield’s The Leadmill on Halloween.

The new live dates follow the recent release of the High Wycombe teenager’s critically acclaimed debut album, What Do You Think About The Car? – which reached number 11 in the UK charts – and his show-stealing performances at the Reading & Leeds Festivals.

The tour marks a meteoric 12 months for the 18-year-old – he turns 19 on Christmas Eve – who has toured the world relentlessly with his melody-heavy indie pop songs, “each fizzing with those insatiable guitar hooks and Declan’s socially conscious lyrical nous”.

He was also a nominee in the BBC Sound of 2017, an award previously won by names such as Adele and Ellie Goulding.

A spokesman said: “As an artist who interacts regularly with his fanbase on social media, the energy and elation in the ever-increasing sized rooms when the artist and fans are all brought together, makes for an incredible atmosphere and experience.”

Tickets for Declan’s Sheffield show at The Leadmill on Tuesday, October 31, are now on sale, priced from £13.50, from leadmill.co.uk