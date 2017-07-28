Sheffield show for reunited Monkey Swallows the Universe

Have your say

To celebrate 10 years since the release of their album The Casket Letters, Sheffield folk-pop five-piece Monkey Swallows the Universe have reunited for two summer shows – including an appearance in their hometown.

Nat Johnson, Kevin Gori, Cate Tully, Andy George and Rob Dean will reprise the roles that saw them “put the cor back into recorder” in the mid-Noughties.

The Casket Letters, MTSU’s second and final album, was released on Loose Records in 2007 and the band will be playing the full album, as well as some other tracks.

The band said: “We’ll be playing the album in full, along with a sprinkling of other stuff.

“Come and help us party like it’s 2007 again.”

Monkey Swallows The Universe play Sheffield City Hall on Friday, July 28. Tickets, priced from £12, are available from 0114 278 9789, www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk and in person at the venue box office.

They will also play Derbyshire’s Indietracks indie-pop music festival in Butterley on Sunday, July 30.