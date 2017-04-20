Sheffield show for soul star Tommy Hunt

Veteran soul star Tommy Hunt is preparing for a special Sheffield show.

Sheffield became a second home for American soul star Tommy Hunt in the 1970s – he fell in love with the place and became a familiar face in the bars and restaurants of the city.

His energetic shows became the stuff of legend as he performed to packed crowds at the glitzy Fiesta and Bailey’s venues.

And tomorrow, Friday April 21, he is set to play in the shadow of the former Fiesta – at Genting Club Sheffield, which stands across the road from the old cabaret building – followed by a meet and greet with friends and fans alike.

The 83-year-old’s career has spanned seven decades - he first hit the big time with premier American doo-wop stars The Flamingos in the late 1950s, which earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

He went solo in 1960 and enjoyed success with songs such as Human, Cracking Up Over You and Loving On The Losing Side.

Tickets are £10 and available from www.sivtickets.co.uk or on the door.

The event starts at 8.30pm.

