Sheffield singing star Lucy Spraggan on the hunt for ambassadors

Sheffield singing star Lucy Spraggan is looking for fans to sign up and become ambassadors for her.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter shot to fame when she appeared on hit TV talent show The X Factor in 2012, singing her own song Last Night – with the song reaching number 11 on the charts on the back of her audition performance.

She said: “I’m over the moon to now be able to give you guys the opportunity to involve yourselves just a little more in everything I do.

“I’m on the hunt for Ambassadors to join my Street Team.

“Anyone that signs up to be an ambassador will be able to get involved with my upcoming shows and projects.

“In return, you will have the chance to gain exclusive opportunities and rewards.”

The scheme encourages people to share events and rewards with their friends and family, in return for earning special rewards.

A spokesman for the programme said: “Our ambassador programme is created exclusively for you to share our events and rewards with friends and family.

“As an ambassador, we ask that you only share it with people you know and don’t misrepresent us by broadcasting to people who you don’t.

For more details, visit bit.ly/2u0rDzk