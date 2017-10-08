Sheffield X Factor star Jordan in running for top award

Sheffield singer-songwriter Jordan Rabjohn is in the running for a top unsigned music award.

He has been nominated in the best unsigned song category at the 2017 Unsigned Music Awards.

Jordan said: “It’s a dream come true to see all my hard work starting to pay off, it just shows what you can achieve as an unsigned artist nowadays.

“All of my music is written, recorded and produced in my bedroom.”

Jordan began writing and recording his own music just more than three years ago and has already attracted attention from the likes of BBC Introducing, had his music played on ITV, won the Vodafone BigTop40 ‘Future Breakers’ competition with Capital FM and was a contestant on this year’s series of The X Factor.

The awards are organised by Best of British Unsigned, a leading UK website for unsigned music, which supplies a weekly radio show to 70 stations in 15 countries.

Matt Graveling, BoB founder said: “The UK produces the best musicians in the world and we get to play them before anyone else.

“The UMAs are the much needed recognition for these acts and we hope will help motivate them to achieve more and more.”

Judges this yerar include You Me at Six guitarist Max Helyer.

The vote for Best Unsigned Song 2017 takes place at www.vocalzone.com/vote between Monday, October 23, and Sunday, October 29.