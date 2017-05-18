Singer Heidi follows husband to pub

Irish folk singer Heidi Talbot follows in the recent footsteps of husband John McCusker when she performs at the Greystones next Thursday (May 25).

She will perform with two young musicians who made a big impression in John’s band – Innes White (guitar, mandolin, vocals, piano) and Toby Shaer (flute, fiddle).

The trio will be playing songs from Heidi’s latest and fifth solo album.

“The title, Here We Go, 1, 2, 3, takes that idea of jumping, whether it’s into new musical territories, new bands, a new studio, new label, new family – new everything, really,” she said.

“It’s about taking a chance. I’ve written eight out of the 10 songs on this album in some context, whether it’s the lyrics or the music – that’s the most I’ve ever contributed.

“A lot has happened since my last album. We’ve built a recording studio and started a label and I’ve got a different band. I’ve had a second daughter. I’ve lost my mum. So it feels like – okay, get ready to jump…”

Growing up in a musical household in County Kildare, Talbot began singing as a child in the church choir.

Her exquisite voice became a feature of the American all-female group Cherish The Ladies when she was living in New York. As a solo performer, she has gone on to win a crossover appeal ,alongside much critical acclaim.

Heidi lives with John and daughter Molly-Mae in the Scottish Borders. The album was recorded in the couple’s self-built studio, in a converted 18th-century bothy next to their home.

“Recording the album in our own studio was amazing,” said Heidi.

“You’re in your own environment, you’re comfortable, you’ve got all the time you need and the kids can come over. It feels like everyone can be a part of it.”