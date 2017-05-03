Sixties stars The Searchers set to Cast a spell in Doncaster

Fans are invited to look out for The Searchers who are still going strong after nearly 60 years in the business.

The band, who play Doncaster’s Cast on Sunday, first formed in 1959 before going on to enjoy a string of hits in the 1960s, including Sweets for My Sweet, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Love Potion No 9 and Needles and Pins.

And, although the line-up has changed over the years, the band are still going strong with 75-year-old founder and guitarist John McNally and long-time bassist Frank Allen, aged 73, joined by 64-year-old singer Spencer James, who has been with the band more than 30 years, and drummer Scott Ottaway, a relative youngster in his mid-forties.

A Cast spokesman said: “With total record sales well in excess of 50 million, The Searchers still have great appeal to audiences of all ages.

“They tour the globe as much today as they have done throughout a fantastic career spanning five decades.

“Their concert is a highly entertaining show and has been warmly received throughout the world. Combined with anecdotes and reminiscences, this concert includes all their famous hits, plus many album recordings, B-sides and other favourites.”

n Tickets, priced £20, are now on sale from castindoncaster.com



