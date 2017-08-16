Sweet competition for Sheffield bands

Up-and-coming bands across Sheffield could follow in the footsteps of Steel City pop-punk act Sweet Little Machine and win a slot on the Fireball Tour.

A competition has now been launched to find local bands to play their respective hometown date on this year’s Fireball – Fuelling The Fire Tour, joining a bill which already boasts some leading names in punk and ska music in Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag and Mad Caddies.

The overall winners of the competition will be crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2018 and win a place as the opening band on the entirety of next year’s tour, as well a whole host of further support throughout the year – a prize Sweet Little Machine won last year.

The band said: “It’s surreal, because we grew up listening to bands like Less Than Jake, so to have them say they think you’re actually good is just so cool to hear.

“We’d definitely recommend to anyone to enter, because the platform that Fireball and Academy Events have been able to offer us opened up all of these doors to get our music out to a wider audience.

“All these tours have been a wonderful experience and you can really tell your fanbase is growing while you’re doing it all, which is amazing.”

The tour is at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on October 21 – for competition details, visit www.fireballuk.com