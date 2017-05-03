Take a cinematic trip to Wonderland with famous trio

Fans of Take That can relive their trip to Wonderland at a live cinema show in Sheffield.

The trio of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – the UK’s most successful live act – bring their Wonderland tour to Sheffield Arena on Monday and Tuesday, May 29 and 30.

And fans can then relive the show at the cinema.

The band’s Wonderland show at London’s O2 Arena on Friday, June 9, at 8pm, will be broadcast live to nearly 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, including The Light and Odeon in Sheffield city centre, Cineworld at Valley Centertainment and Vue at Meadowhall.

The band said: “We’re really looking forward to returning to cinemas with the live broadcast of our Wonderlandshow at London’s O2 in June.

“The last time we did this in 2015, the atmosphere was amazing. The chance to have so many extra people joining us from cinemas around the UK and in Europe for one night only will be really exciting.”

A tour spokesman said: “Take That are renowned for their incredible live shows and for pushing the boundaries of live production, having created some of the most memorable stage shows in UK music history.

“They are the only band in the world to have had a huge mechanical elephant as part of the cast for their Circus Tour, not to mention a 70-feet man named Om who rose out of the stage on The Progress Tour.

“Walls of water, enormous holograms, circus performers, aerialists, a custom made flying machine and a huge ball of fire have all graced their stages and the Wonderland Live tour is sure to be no less spectacular.

Take That are one of the UK’s most successful acts with a career spanning three decades. The band have sold more than 8.5million concert tickets setting the record for the fastest selling tour of all time in UK history when 1.34m tickets were snapped up for their Progress Live Tour in less than 24 hours.

In the UK alone, they have achieved seven number-one albums, 12 chart-topping singles and won five Ivor Novello Awards, and eight BRIT Awards.

To book tickets to the cinema show, see www.takethat.com/livecinema

For tickets to the Sheffield Arena show, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

