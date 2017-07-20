Ten things you don’t want to miss at Sheffield’s Tramlines festival

Tramlines returns tomorrow, with 70 acts across five stages in a line-up organisers proclaim is the ‘biggest, boldest and best yet’.

Promoter Alex Deadman, who has been involved with the festival since its inception in 2009, has chosen 10 things to look out for during the weekend.

Tramlines 2016 The crowd loving Dizzee Rascall on the mainstage at ponderosa in Sheffield

The return of Devonshire Green

It’s where our main stage used to be and people really mourned its absence last year but it will be back with a bang this year.

We’re really excited to have All Saints playing there as one of our headliners, and The Pharcyde are also part of what’s a really exciting line-up.

The Libertines

They’re the biggest headliners we’ve ever booked and it will be incredible to see them at the Ponderosa. Lots of people are really excited about watching them play.

They have stacks of hits from their early days, and their third album - which looked like it would never happen - was really well-received.

A brand new stage

The Momentum Music Fund stage, supported by the PRS For Music Foundation, may be a bit of a mouthful but it will feature buckets of exciting new talent.

The multi award-winning Ms Banks and Afrobeat artist Mista Silva are just some of the hugely promising acts ready to take to the new stage at the O2 Academy.

Our wonderful food

We have lots of independent food stalls, over 75 per cent of which are from the local area, including Smoke BBQ, the Cookie Dough Company and Proove Pizza. There will be plenty on offer to suit everyone’s tastes.

Live iron smelting

This is not something many festivals can boast, but it’s just one of the many heritage crafts on display at the Folk Forest in Endcliffe Park.

The woodland setting will also feature a music stage, with artists including Cate Le Bon and Goat Girl, plus lots of interactive family exhibits and stalls.

Into the Trees

Another brand new area at Tramlines, this will be located along with the main stage at the Ponderosa.

It’s like a daytime dance party in a nice wooded area, featuring UK reggae legend Don Letts, London dancehall collective The Heatwave and local DJs UK Mondo.

The Sunday after-party

This is a special late addition this year, having proved so popular last summer we decided it had to make a return.

Taking place in the Foundry at the University of Sheffield Students’ Union, it will feature Crazy P, Dan J and DJ Leroy, with tickets available through the Tramlines website for just £5. It will be a great way to finish the festival.

The Buskers’ Bus

This is another popular attraction making a return. The bus will shepherd people between the main stage at the Ponderosa and the Folk Forest in Endcliffe Park, with live local acts performing on-board.

Some people say it’s their favourite part of the whole weekend because it turns the otherwise mundane into a very special and intimate part of the festival experience.

The Peace Gardens

Featuring a hugely diverse selection of acts including Soukous Revelation, a Sheffield based Congolese band, KOG and the Zongo Brigade and tropical madness from the Mango Rescus

They will be joined by global, youth and community music acts across the weekend at the venue, which will be free for everyone to enjoy.

Grannies gone wild

Barker’s Pool, which is another free venue, will play host to a street theatre programme curated by Professor Vanessa.

One of the highlights will be the popular and hilarious Granny Turismo, a group of men dressed as asbo grannies. They’ll be blasting out music and causing chaos.