Texan Torres heading for Sheffield’s Lamplight Club

American singer-songwriter Adam Torres is touring the UK this month - including festivals and a show in Sheffield.

It his first UK tour since the release of last year’s full-length album, Pearls Before Swine, and the follow-up EP Came To Sing The Song, which came out in February.

Remeniscent of American folk-songwriters such as Bon Iver, Damien Jurado, Bonnie Prince Billy etc, Torres, from Austin, Texas, sings in a varied falsetto which lends an ethereal quality to his work.

He is performing at The Lamplight Club, held at Regather Trading Co-operative, Club Garden Road, Sharrow, on Saturday, August 19.

A club spokesman said: “We are very excited to welcome Adam. He is over in the UK for a Green Man festival show and we’ve been lucky enough to bag a date.!

“This is certainly not an opportunity you’ll get very often so take our recommendation and join us for a very special Lamplight Club.”

He will be accompanied by the players in his regular band, including percussionist, violinist Aisha Burns and Cheryl Pinero on bass.

Tickets are now available, priced from, from regather.net