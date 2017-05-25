Three city choirs in perfect harmony

Singers from Stannington Mixed Choir, Fox Valley Voices and Thurgoland Community Choir join together to showcase the flourishing musical tradition of the north-west of the city.

The choirs will together perform John Rutter’s glorious Requiem, plus the premiere of Night Sky Partials, a new work by Sheffield-based composer Joseph Shaw, an ex-student of both Bradfield School and Sheffield Music Academy.

The evening also includes items from each choir.

These include Purcell’s Hear My Prayer, Tchaikovsky’s Crown of Roses, Aaron Copeland’s Simple Gifts, Jay Althouse’s Bright Morning Stars and songs from musicals Les Misérables and Joseph & the Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The choirs will be accompanied by local professional musicians, Martin Thiselton (organ). John Grundy (piano) Martin Lightowler (oboe) Elliott Bailey (cello) and Hilary Osborn (soprano) and will be led by the concert’s musical director Daniel Timmins.

The concert is part of a community collaboration by the three choirs and previews the programme they will be performing during a tour of Tuscany at the end of this month.

They appear in the towns of Montecatini, Pescia and San Gimignano.

The Victoria Hall concert is presented by Deepcar-based community arts group Inyerface Arts,

Director Hilary Osborn said: “We are especially delighted to promote the work of Joe Shaw, a multi-talented young musician and composer, who continues to explore the wide musical heritage of his local area.”

The concert takes place on Saturday at 7.15pm at Victoria Hall in the city centre. Box office: call 07939 256269 or go online to www.ticketsource.co.uk/inyerfacearts