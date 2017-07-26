Veteran Tom Robinson hitting Motorway to Sheffield for special show

Have your say

Veteran singer-songwriter Tom Robinson is preparing to mark the ruby anniversary of his biggest hit with a new tour.

To mark the 40th anniversary of top-five hit 2-4-6-8 Motorway, 67-year-old Tom Robinson will pay tribute to the original Tom Robinson Band by performing his Power In The Darkness album in full at selected venues across the country –including The Leadmill in Sheffield on Friday, October 20.

Tom, on bass and lead vocals, will be joined on stage by Faithless drummer Andy Treacey, Richard Ashcroft guitarist Adam Phillips and keyboard player Jim Simmons.

Tickets are now on sale, priced from £20, from leadmill.co.uk