Wired for success at Sheffield show

Fresh from a triumphant Tramlines performance at Sheffield’s The Great Gatsby, rising Steel City stars The Wired play another hometown gig on Friday.

The quartet, who started as a sixth-form project at the city’s All Saints Catholic High School, headline the Double Denim Live show at Record Junkee, on Earl Street, on August 4, playing alongside Mint and The Escapades.

The band – frontman Caleb Smelt, guitarist Jacob Beaumont, bassist Richard May and drummer Harris Slater - said: “It’d be great to see as many of you down there as possible.”

The Wired have a steadily growing fanbase thanks to regular gigging both across Sheffield and further afield – The Leadmill said they “have profiled themselves as one of the up-and-coming live outfits in the country”.

Ahead of a sell-out show at the famous Sheffield venue in December, The Leadmill said: “Soaring reverb-drenched guitars are pumped into overdrive to combat melancholic vocals reminiscing the beautiful imperfection of youth and lust. Along with rhythmic contributions descending from the likes of Echo and the Bunnymen, the Sheffield four piece create a unique alternative sound of energetic, soulful Indie Rock.”

Tickets for Friday’s show are £5 from thewired.bigcartel.com