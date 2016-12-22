Young voices join Oratorio in concert

Tonight Sheffield Oratorio Chorus present their Christmas Concert at the beautiful St Andrews Psalter Lane Church in Nether Edge, marking one of this year’s last opportunities to enjoy a choir singing carols and festive music.

As they did last year, the Oratorio Chorus aim to showcase some of the best young singers Sheffield has to offer. Their previous Christmas concert, which featured a line-up of young sopranos and mezzo-sopranos from around the city, was so warmly received that they decided to once again enlist some youthful talent to join them for a programme of carols and Christmas music.

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus is a mixed-voice choir consisting of more than 130 passionate singers, dedicated to offering a high quality contribution to the musical life of Sheffield and beyond, adding to the city’s expansive and diverse choral music scene.

Formed in 1949 as a choir based at Sheffield Cathedral, they now perform at venues across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with a repertoire spanning music from the 16th century to the present day and including both beloved works and new or less frequently heard pieces.

The Oratorio Chorus are known for their innovative Academy programme, providing a link between local communities and the high-level performance of the choir through regular workshops and masterclasses from the Chorus’ music director and vocal coach.

Their Christmas concert sees all this expertise brought to bear in a heart-warming festive occasion as Christmas Day draws near.

Tickets, priced at £10, £8 concessions and £6 for students and under-16s, are available on the door from 7pm or from the Blue Moon Café next to Sheffield Cathedral.