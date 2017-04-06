Zombies in gardens

There’s a rare chance to see 1960s pop pioneers The Zombies at Art in the Gardens this summer, plus the return of 10cc.

Andrew Bates, one of the organisers of the popular series of concerts in the Botanical Gardens, said: “It’s a bit of a coup getting The Zombies in. They are listed as only going to do one other concert in this country this year, at the London Palladium.

“They had their first hit in 1963 and they’ve been a band since 1961. How many years are they going to be about?

“This is a very rare chance to see an iconic group that were right at the forefront of psychedelic pop/rock, prior to The Beatles, Rolling Stones or Pink Floyd. It’s a real coup for us to get that.”

Andrew said one of the other organisers heard a radio interview with The Zombies, saying they were doing a farewell performance at the Palladium in September. They were looking for somewhere to perform beforehand, so Music in the Gardens fitted perfectly.

Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone are still in the line-up. Their big hits included She’s Not There, Time of the Season and Tell Her No.

They will be supported on June 29 by John Reilly, the frontman of former city band Boy on a Dolphin.

On Friday, June 30, the Bootleg Beatles appear at the event. Andrew said: “Bring a picnic and dance and sing and have a good time. It’ll be a real feelgood night.”

The Bootlegs have been going for 36 years and Andrew said that they are well known for looking and sounding like the real thing.

Saturday, July 1 sees the return of 10cc to Music in the Gardens after five years. Andrew said: “The last time the weather wasn’t kind to us. If it hadn’t been for 10cc that year, we wouldn’t have Music in the Gardens today. It was only 10cc that saved us.

“We’ve called them back as a lucky talisman. They love the event. We’ve got new staging and lighting and enhanced everything. The last time they played a small marquee on a stage a foot off the ground.”

The band were big stars in the 1970s, with a string of hits including Donna, Rubber Bullets, Life is a Minestrone and I’m Not in Love.

Another local band, Alvarez Kings, are the support act. Andrew said they have signed with Warner Brothers and have been in the US recording their first album, to be released in a fortnight.

The finale on Sunday July 2 is the much-loved Last Night in the Gardens concert, this year featuring music from the movies. It features the Unite the Union Band and Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra performing a selection of works made famous by the big screen.

The night ends with a traditional prom night finale and fireworks display.

Music in the Gardens launched 13 years ago as one night of jazz in a marquee. Since then, it has grown into a major fundraiser which supports charities, generating more than £250,000.

This year they are supporting Roundabout, Neurocare, Aquabox and the Rotary Foundation.

The event is run and operated by South Yorkshire Rotarians and has established itself as a regular fixture on Sheffield’s arts calendar.

Andrew said that Music in the Gardens proves that the Rotary Club is “not just about old men in suits having a dinner and handing a cheque out now and again”.

Details: www.musicinthegardens.co.uk