PREVIEW: Dress to thrill for Ladies Day at Sheffield's Owlerton Stadium on The Star's Facebook Live

Ladies Day is back at Sheffield's Owlerton Stadium and The Star will bring you all the glamour this year with a Facebook Live stream, on Tuesday evening, July 4.

WATCH LIVE: Join us - when gates open at 6pm

It promises to be a glittering night of style, entertainment and action-packed greyhound racing, at the venue in Penistone Road.

There will be a drinks reception and an after-party next door at the stadium’s sister company, Napoleons Casino.

And The Star will be there at the start of the night for an exclusive official tour of the venue and to talk to those of you getting glammed up for its most fashionable night of the year.

So get your glam-rags on, come down to the stadium and say hello to us on the night - we want to know all about your special look and top fashion tips to get the most out of Ladies Day.

Owlerton Stadium managing director John Gilburn will give us a tour of Yorkshire’s premier racing venue on what is one of the highlights of its racing calendar.

A four-course meal and gift bags, as well as the drinks reception, is available as part of the venue’s hospitality packages. Executive boxes are available at £25 per person.

Saxaphonist Sophia Sax will be the focal point of the evening’s off-track entertainment, and there will also be an award for the night’s best-dressed guests.

Owlerton’s Ladies Day event will be held in aid of the Special Olympics GB, which is being held in Sheffield from August 7 to 12, 2017.

And they're off...enjoy a night of glamour and racing at Sheffield's Owlerton Stadium on Tuesday, July 4.

Dave Perry, general manager at Owlerton Stadium, said: “Ladies Day at Owlerton always offers something different. It’s a glittering, glamorous occasion for all our customers and there will be something for everyone.

“Availability is limited so I’d urge people to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Ladies Day comes as Owlerton gears up for its Summer Sale, which starts on July 7.

Yorkshire’s premier greyhound racing venue expects business to increase by 10 per cent and to see an increase in attendances by more than 4,000 across the summer months when it offers several cut-price deals, which will be available throughout July and August.

All hospitality prices will be reduced, with the stadium’s Panorama Restaurant and Executive Boxes of 12 or 24 seeing a £5 saving per person, the venue’s Six Pack deal slashed by up to £3 and a £2 saving to the Fab Four offer.

For more information, or to book, visit www.owlertonstadium.co.uk or call 0114 234 3074.