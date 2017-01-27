Russell Brand coming to the region - tickets go on sale next Friday!

Russell Brand is a comedian, actor, radio host, author, and activist.

You might have seen him on TV or in a big Hollywood film.

Well now you can see him live on stage at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe as he will be appearing there on Tuesday, November 21.

Russell's new show is called 'Re:Birth'. In his own words:

"Once you've had a baby you're a parent and immediately you go from being a madman (cool) to a mad dad (not cool). How can you be a dangerous, edgy, rebel with a tiny, little daughter?"

"How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me? Or, worse, to date a man like me?"

Tickets go on general sale next Friday, February 3, at 10am and are priced £27.50 each. Booking fee may apply. Max six tickets per person. Not suitable for under 16s.