Sheffield exhibition by artists with intellectual disabilities

An exhibition of work by artists with intellectual disabilities Seeing is Believing is an art exhibition featuring the work of artists in Sheffield with intellectual disabilities.

The exhibition will open with a pop up event on Tuesday August 8 at Millennium Gallery.

The exhibition takes inspiration from this years National Special Olympic Games, which will be hosted in Sheffield from 7 - 12 August. Seeing is Believing focuses on achievement, self believe, collaborative practice and teamwork. It hopes to challenge people’s perceptions of intellectual disabilities through celebrating the creativity and ambition of the artists involved.

Seeing is Believing has been curated by ArtWorks, a not for profit organisation which provides creative opportunities and placements for adults with intellectual disabilities. The exhibition celebrates the success and continuing development of the ArtWorks studio, a space for adults with intellectual disabilities to explore and challenge their creativity.

The exhibition will also feature the works of; Florence Blanchard, Anthony Bennett, Roanna Wells, Geo Law, Dave Draws, Mandy Payne, Katie Harnett, Masie Paradise Shearring, Sill, David Thomas and Vicky Fong and Loopy’s Place.

Take a look at the pop up event at Millennium Galleries, Cadman Room, on Tuesday August 8, 10am-4pm.

This event has been supported by; Irwin Mitchell, Daler-Rowney, Great Art, LipMate, Sheffield Museums, Sheffield City Council, LA Evans Tree Services, OW Brickwork Ltd, Pebeo, Scola, Bowltech, Bowling Vision, Boston Golf, UK Table Tennis, Signs Express, The University of Sheffield and Special Olympics GB.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Liz Carrington on 07540133622 or email at info@artworks-sheffield.co.uk.