Something to 'Shout' about! The legend that is Lulu is coming to the region

Legendary singer Lulu is set to visit the region later this year.

It was the sixties when Lulu first burst onto the scene at the tender age of 15, with the mega, definitive and enduring ‘Shout’ and made her name synonymous with rock and blues. Since then she has topped the charts in every decade, working over the years with some of the greatest talents of our time – from Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash and The Beatles to Elton John, David Bowie and Paul McCartney.

Also an accomplished actress, her film debut was in the cult classic ‘To Sir With Love’, breaking hearts all over the world with her plaintive rendition of the title song.

Lulu continues to set new standards and challenges for herself. When she turned her hand to writing, her song ‘I Don’t Wanna Fight’ became a world-wide number one for Tina Turner and was nominated for both Grammy and Ivor Novello Awards. And who can forget the high-energy duet with Take That, lifting ‘Relight My Fire’ to new heights and taking it to number 1 in the UK?

While mentoring the hopefuls on American Idol, Lulu stopped the show with a powerhouse version of ‘To Sir With Love’ – arranged by Barry Manilow – to a stunned audience of over 70 million.

Lulu will perform at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday November 17 and tickets are priced £37.50 each (booking fee may apply) and go on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Visit The Baths Hall to book.