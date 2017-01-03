The Nutcracker and Swan Lake, Buxton Opera House

Classical Russian ballet set to thrill opera house audiences

The stars of Russian State Ballet will be performing two of the most popular ballet titles of all times, accompanied by an orchestra.

Formed in 1981, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia has quickly established itself an international reputation as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies.

Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

The dual role of the beautiful Odette and the temptress Odile is one of ballet’s most technical challenges, as explored in Darren Aronofsky’s film Black Swan, staring Natalie Portman.

Perfect for families, the title of the most famous fantasy ballet goes to The Nutcracker.

What begins in a lavish Christmas party changes when midnight strikes and we are suddenly swept away into a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems.

Toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins.

Swan Lake will take place on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm. Performances for the Nutcracker will run on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

To buy tickets, call Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or visit Buxton Opera House