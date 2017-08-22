The West End comes to Yorkshire with guest stars Amy Castledine and John Derekson

Tickets are now on sale for Read's Warblers Show Choir with special West End guest stars Amy Castledine and John Derekson.

Be transported straight to the West End with this accomplished local choir singing music from My Fair Lady, A Chorus Line, Phantom of the Opera and Evita to name but a few.

Performances take place on Thursday 7th, Friday 8th and Saturday 9th September at Junction Goole, telephone the box office on 01405 763652.