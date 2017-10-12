Criminal misfits face the music

Next week The Company are presenting the famous Ealing comedy, The Ladykillers, in its modern revamp by Father Ted, Black Books and The IT Crowd writer Graham Linehan.

The Ladykillers is a classic black comedy. A sweet little old lady, alone in her house, is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing. Posing as amateur musicians, Professor Marcus and his gang rent rooms in the lopsided house of sweet but strict Mrs Wilberforce.

The villains plot to involve her, unwittingly, in Marcus’ brilliantly conceived heist.

The police are left stumped but Mrs Wilberforce becomes wise to their ruse and Marcus concludes that there is only one way to keep the old lady quiet.

With only her parrot, General Gordon, to help her, Mrs Wilberforce is alone with five desperate men. But who will be forced to face the music?

Alison Munro plays Mrs Wilberforce with David Marcus at the Professor and Jonathan Bedford, John Asari, Michael Dempsey and Josh Cheesman as the rest of the gang.

The Ladykillers is at the University Drama Studio, Glossop Road, from Thursday, October 18, to Saturday, 7.30pm.

Tickets £8.50/ £5.50 via www.thecompanysheffield.co.uk/boxoffice £9/ £6 on the door.