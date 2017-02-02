Danny Baker has a go at stand-up

Broadcaster Danny Baker rocks up at the Memorial Hall tonight (Thursday, February 2) on his first stand-up tour.

The show takes its title from Cradle To The Grave, the BBC Two show based on his memoirs which starred Peter Kay as his father. A second series was confirmed a year ago, but has yet to air.

“I have never done anything like this before in my life,” he admits, though insists the stage has always been his first love.

“And so to travel from town to town addressing a fabulous gathering of like-minded chums each night seems to me exactly what Shakespeare would have done, had not the hefty rent at The Globe kept him in London. As a consequence, William Shakespeare toured about as frequently as Kate Bush.

‘Well not me. I own very few theatres any more and so I am now totally free to charge about here and there wowing the folks with my anecdotal back catalogue, games involving sausages and impressive six-octave range.’

He promises that “no two nights will be the same” – which he puts down to being hopeless at learning scripts and therefore has no idea what he is going to include.

The Saturday morning Radio Five Live presenter was diagnosed with mouth and throat cancer in 2010, but a year later revealed he had been given the all-clear.