Ned provides tour round the Tour

British cycling has seen more drama in the past year than your average soap opera.

Or so says journalist, television presenter and author Ned Boulting who reckons it has given him plenty of material with which to climb back on to the saddle to tour the country with a new live show.

Next week he is bringing Bikeology to Sheffield featuring brand new tales from life in the cycling lane, as well as the inside gossip from his time at the 2017 Tour de France, his second year as co-commentator with David Millar on ITV4.

He will be giving insights into such questions as: What drives the cyclist - apart from a sturdy, well-oiled chain – to such ecstasies of endurance? What curious, deep-rooted passions are aroused by the sight of a simple pair of padded shorts? And what on earth is a derailleur? From the humble commuter to the winner of the Tour de France, Boulting takes an off-centre look at what it means to ride a bike, drawing on his own underwhelming adventures in the saddle to his 15 summers spent hurtling around France in pursuit of the sport’s biggest names like Cavendish, Wiggins, Froome and of course Armstrong.

He has posted he is looking forward to reaching “ Yorkshire: home of the Tour and the moors.”Ned Boulting’s Bikeology is at the Memorial Hall on Tuesday, 7.30pm. Tickets are £22.40.