Review: Legally Blonde, Lyceum Theatre

I think I must be the only person in the world who has never watched the film of Legally Blonde and with lots of pink, pom poms, a chihuahua and some cupids on roller skates this sugary show is far from what I would normally watch. Yet once you dust the icing off it really does have substance. A great tale of positivity, love, ambition, friendship and respect.

A blonde beauty from Malibu decides to study law at Harvard to win back her high school sweetheart. She has to win his respect and battle with her peers to prove she is more than just a dumb blonde in a pink dress. As she successfully wins a court case, she wins over her class and they all live happily ever after.

Still not convinced? Well this tale is told mainly through song, energetic number after energetic number. The pace is fast through the scenes and the chorus certainly earn their money. The cast can all sing to combine with excellently choreographed dance routines. It’s great to see a live orchestra back in the Lyceum and this set the theatre alive.

Rita Simons of Eastenders fame plays Paulette Bonafonte who befriends leading lady Lucie Jones’s Elle Woods. Hers is an impressive all round performance and her comedy timing is perfect. I loved the Bend and Snap number, she really does have sass, forming a great double act with her bulldog Rufus who pauses for applause a few times for the audience’s pleasure.

The coordinated outfits are really impressive and just added to this fun show.

* Marisa Cashill

If you are in need of a bit of positivity in your life then you have chance to catch Legally Blonde at the Lyceum until November 4th.