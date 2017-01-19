Seductive thriller played out below stairs

Day One Theatre, an independent theatre company formed by two members of Sheffield People’s Theatre, present their inaugural production next week.

Jade Strain and John-Paul Kubon will perform After Miss Julie in the Basement Space of Theatre Delicatessen, The Moor, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Patrick Marber’s play, a tense and seductive thriller inspired by Strindberg’s 1888 masterpiece, is appropriately set in the basement of a country house in July 1945.

The lady of the house, Miss Julie, descends into the servants’ kitchen to seek out John, her father’s chauffeur. A passionate midsummer night turns into tragedy as they test the limits of their new freedom on the eve of Labour’s landslide victory at the end of the Second World War.

It is directed by Kieran O’Rourke, an East 15 graduate and the founder of Rusted Dust Theatre Company. His first production, The Lift, debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2011, followed last year by The Communist Threat which received Buxton Fringe’s Best New Play award.

Alongside After Miss Julie, Rusted Dust are also working towards the launch of their third production The Many Crimes of Hector Cartwright which will premiere at Vault Festival in March 2017.

Performances start at 7.30pm. Ticket Prices are £8/ £6 via www.aftermissjulie.eventbrite.com