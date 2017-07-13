Show number six for Sheffield People’s Theatre

A cast of 71 local performers aged 12 to 89 bring a spectacular upside-down fairytale world to life on the Crucible stage next week in What We Wished For by Chris Bush.

In a sleepy retirement community on the outskirts of Sheffield, a group of ex-fairytale heroes put their feet up after distinguished careers battling dragons, wolves and bears. The world is a much safer place thanks to their sacrifice. But when rumours of wolf attacks start to circulate, they prepare to face their nemesis once again. To stand any chance of success, they must join forces with their grandchildren, a generation who have never faced anything like this before…

Over the course of nearly 240 rehearsal hours, the cast and six technical volunteers have worked alongside a professional creative team led by director Emily Hutchinson to create a lively show about the lessons different generations can learn from each other. With more than 120 characters this huge production wittily weaves together favourite fairytale characters in a contemporary Sheffield setting.

This is Sheffield-born now York-based writer Chris Bush’s third collaboration with Sheffield People’s Theatre, following last year’s Shakespearean mash-up A Dream and The Sheffield Mysteries in 2014. Sheffield People’s Theatre have now staged five productions, including Camelot: The Shining City, and members of the company have also taken part in other Sheffield Theatres productions, most recently Julius Caesar.

What We Wished For is at the Crucible from Wednesday to Saturday at 7.15pm.