The Sound of Murder, Buxton Opera House

Lover’s murder plot caught on tape in tense crime drama

Popular drama company Talking Scarlet will be back at Buxton Opera House this week with another ‘edge of your seat’ thriller, The Sound of Murder written by William Fairchild.

The plot centres on Charles Norbury, a successful writer of children’s books, who happens not to like children.

An unlovable man, he has no friends, is arrogant, controlling, sadistic and cruel.

His wife, starved of love and denied children of her own, has met another man.

In their cottage in Surrey, a tape recorder has been left on during a conversation between his wife and her lover in which the latter plans the author’s murder.

Charles’ secretary listens to the tape and hears about the murder plot.

The show stars Corrinne Wicks from BBC daytime soap Doctors and Emmerdale, Michelle Morris, who appeared in crime drama The Knock, and Marcus Hutton from the cast of Brookside.

A reviewer from the Brighton Argus newspaper described the show: “A gripping plot provides nail-biting tension in William Fairchild’s The Sound Of Murder, which earned prolonged applause from an appreciative audience and is superbly projected by director Patric Kearns and a talented cast of six.”

Talking Scarlet have been regular performers at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield with crime dramas and comedies.

The Sound of Murder is at Buxton this Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 2.30pm.

Box office: Call 01298 72190 or visit Buxton Opera House