Theatre: A case of murder and sparkling wine

Heartbreak Productions return to Sheffield for the final time this summer with the last of their five open-air shows.

Murder on the Terrace will be performed at the Botanical Gardens this weekend as part of their UK-wide tour which includes over 225 performances to more than 90 venues.

An original murder-mystery spoof, Murder on the Terrace has been specially commissioned by Heartbreak from David Kerby Kendall – adaptor of previous Heartbreak collaborations including Dracula and Pride and Prejudice.

He describes it as “part Downton, part Agatha Christie – lots of innuendo and a whole heap of fun!”

The scene is set. A respectable garden party to celebrate Lord Cava’s retirement and the handing over of his sparkling wine empire to his nephew, Charles. It is no secret that Charles intends to shut down the business and convert Lord Cava’s Manor (The Cavary) into a conference centre. Unsurprisingly Charles is later found dead, poisoned, clutching Hercule – Lord Cava’s beloved pet parrot. The garden party is thrown into disarray, the sardonic Inspector Back arrives to investigate and the twists and turns of the whodunit puzzle unravels alongside dangerous amounts of humour.

Performances are Friday, 7.30pm, Saturday, 2pm, 7.30pm and Sunday, 5pm.