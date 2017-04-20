Tragic tale of defiance against Nazis

Recent West End hit Taken at Midnight receives its Yorkshire premiere in a new production from Endellion Theatre Company.

Mark Hayhurst’s play is the story of Hans Litten, the lawyer who put Adolf Hitler on the witness stand in 1930s Germany - with devastating consequences for himself.

Litten courageously cross examined Hitler, proving that he had encouraged a systematic campaign of violence against the Nazis’ enemies, damning testimony at a time when Hitler was trying to pose as a conventional politician to middle class voters and was maintaining that the Nazi party was strictly legal.

Arrested alongside other campaigners for civil liberties on the night of the notorious Reichstag Fire in 1933, over the next five years Litten was held in a succession of notorious concentration camps including Sonnenburg, Dachau and Buchenwald.

He was singled out for especially brutal treatment at the hands of the guards, who knew of Hitler’s personal antipathy towards him.

By 1938, he could endure no more and he took his own life by hanging himself at the age of 34.

Seen through the eyes of his formidable and unbending mother, Taken at Midnight explores the unquestionable love of a mother for her son.

Fearless and indomitable, Frau Litten confronts her son’s captors at enormous personal risk to fight for his release, facing up to the seemingly impossible might of the Nazi regime.

The play, directed by Jonathan Walker Kane, will be at St John’s Church, Penistone, from next Thursday, April 27 to 29.

Jonathan Walker-Kane’s previous credits include Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar at the Sheffield Lyceum, A Man For All Seasons at Sheffield Cathedral, Aspects of Love at the West Yorkshire Playhouse and several shows at Buxton Opera House.

He most recently directed an acclaimed revival of musical classic Oliver at the Church of St Giles in the Field in London’s West End.

Taken at Midnight will feature a cast of some of the north’s finest amateur actors as well as music by students from the Royal Northern College of Music.

For further information and tickets email fantasticksyorkshire@gmail.com - spaces are strictly limited.