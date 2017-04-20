Cinema: A little intimidating?

The spirit of rebellion runs deep with this week’s cinema releases. The Sleaford Mods are often cited as the angriest band in Britain, but they are also one of the most fascinating.

By making music on their own terms they have gained a strong, loyal and similarly angry fanbase who connect with their lyrics about politics, history and society.

Bunch Of Kunst is the documentary that followed the band for two years and is a must for Sheffield’s Sleaford Mods enthusiasts.

Lady Macbeth, a slightly confusing title as it isn’t about the famous Lady from Shakespeare’s Scottish play, but an adaptation of the lesser known Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Nikolai Leskov, written in 1865. Transposed to a British stately home setting and starring the incredible Florence Pugh, who many people will recognise from her performance in Carol Morley’s The Falling, this film focuses on a young woman, married off and bound to her duties, but with such a strong sense of fierce rebellion that keeps her fighting the inevitable and makes her admirable and more than a little intimidating. The claustrophobia of her situation, which is almost an imprisonment, is palpable throughout – from her tight corsets to the locked doors. There is a fantastic opportunity to join director William Oldroyd and Florence Pugh in person here at The Showroom this weekend, screening at 2.45pm on Saturday for a Q&A.

A similarly claustrophobic experience comes from Egyptian director Mohamed Diab in his brilliantly tense, revolution thriller, Clash. Set entirely within the back of a police riot van, the occupants of which represent various factions of Egyptian politics who have all ended up incarcerated together. The melting pot of politics, religion, class and gender quite literally clash, as the protagonists are forced to share an intimate space with people that they might otherwise never speak to or would happily fight and potentially kill. As much a comment on the multifaceted and confusing nature of post 2011 Egyptian politics as well as the nature of a police state and the deep-rooted divides in any society. Despite the limitations of the space, Diab manages to allow characters to grow and interact both privately and as a group, the feeling of impending danger and potential explosions, both inside among the people and outside in the protest, looms large.

