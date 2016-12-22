Cinema: Appraise and revisit some favourites

This time of year seems fitting to appraise the year’s releases and to revisit some favourites. As critics around the world publish their top films 2016 it is fascinating to observe the discussions and differences of opinions among critics and cinema-goers alike.

For me, 2016 has been an interesting year in film, featuring masterpieces, the odd disappointment and a few big surprises. Between Christmas and New Year at The Showroom you can catch some of our favourites of the year. It’s a great opportunity to catch up on those you may have missed, or to revisit a film you love.

Starting with a release from way back in January, Room is a brilliant adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel. I loved the film for its incredible creation of atmosphere, space and tension within such a small space. Starring Brie Larson – who went on to win multiple awards, including an Oscar, for her performance – the dynamic between mother and son is heart-breaking and left me truly moved.

Mustang is among many people’s top films of 2016, managing to break out from a limited art-house release and reach a much wider audience. Making it the biggest Turkish film at the UK box office ever, its gripping story of independence, with parallels to The Virgin Suicides, was one of the most popular foreign language films at The Showroom this year.

The Pearl Button, from Chilean director Patricio Guzman was among our favourite documentaries this year, a story of a land and people disappeared. With such incredible images, it is, in my opinion one of the most beautiful films this year.

American Honey is probably my top film this year. I had very high expectations for it and when I got to see it at Cannes Film Festival I was over the moon. I was not disappointed at all: Andrea Arnold’s incredible story of a group of young people travelling around America gripped me and I haven’t stopped talking about it since.

From Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda, Our Little Sister is a wonderful, warm and funny film following a group of sisters as they deal with life after the arrival of a much younger half-sister. A popular film among Showroom audiences and critics alike, it’s worth revisiting.

I’m sure everyone will have their own thoughts on their highlights this year.

I look forward to hearing your opinions on 2016 in film. I can’t wait to see what 2017 has to offer.