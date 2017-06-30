Cinema: Driver getaway for baby?

Edgar Wright is one of Britain’s best loved filmmakers. After honing his craft, writing and directing comedy with the likes of Bill Bailey, Alexei Sayle, Julian Barratt, Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Jessica Hynes and Simon Pegg – Wright made his film debut with the wonderful cult classic Shaun of The Dead.

The obvious homage to Dawn of The Dead, and George Romero’s full zombie canon became an instant hit with audiences, who ‘got’ the references; loved the British spin on things; and embraced the comedy style that had been so popular on TV for so long.

This partnership with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost became the first of three films they would make together, completing the Cornetto trilogy, which is a reference for those ‘in the know’ only.

His latest offering is miles away from the crime-struck village in Hot Fuzz; the sanctuary of ‘The Winchester,’ or the identikit The World’s End boozer – thousands of miles in fact: all the way over in the USA. Wright’s latest Baby Driver is an action-packed, star-studded Hollywood affair with performances from A-listers Kevin Spacey, John Hamm and Jamie Foxx.

Baby Driver is a tale of heists, getaways and the troubles of tinnitus. Despite the change of location, this is very much still a Wright film and guaranteed to please his fans of yore.

The soundtrack is typically catchy and memorable, and the car chases will surely appeal to Sheffield’s petrol heads.

Swapping a souped-up Subaru for the steadfast Saab, the Swedish Oscar-nominated phenomenon A Man Called Ove will be hitting the screens this week. Adapted from the global best-selling book of the same name, Ove is the curmudgeon of his neighbourhood: Observer of rules and regulations and holder of long-time grudges.

When a young, boisterous family arrive on the cul-de-sac, Ove finds his life turned upside down and an unexpected – and life-changing – friendship is formed.

The film deals with a wealth of universal themes, from love and loss, to life and death, all told through the character of Ove through flashbacks of significant events in his life that bring us some way to understand the soul behind the scowl.

Magnificent performances from Rolf Lassgård in the title role and Bahar Pars as the enthusiastically friendly neighbour, make this an absolute treat and the cleverly managed streak of dark humour throughout pulls it back from being over-sentimental.