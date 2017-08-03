Cinema: emotional roller coaster

Dunkirk continues to gain praise from both audiences and critics and it’s great to see Christopher Nolan showing such an important moment of World War 2 on the big screen. Of course, the war has been interpreted many times for the cinema, from different angles, for different purposes and to differing degrees of success.

Many times the stories are familiar to us, but sometimes a new story emerges on film that has the power to shock us more than ever: Land of Mine is one of these. In Denmark, after the occupation has ended, the lengthy coastline is littered with landmines. Units of German troops, hoping to go home to their families, are used to locate and diffuse the many mines.

When the group of men are first introduced to the audience and their commanding officer it is hard to believe they are old enough to be at war at all and their fear is palpable. The Danish officer in-charge, Rasmussen, played by Roland Moller (A Hijacking, Second Chance) is a convincingly terrifying figure.

His lack of empathy reflects the views of the local farmers towards the Germans, like those of many people in recently-occupied lands.

The group of young German men are full of dreams about home.

When they are wounded they scream for their mothers, all the while demonstrating incredible strength in their situation. The sometimes-leader of their group, Sebastien, is played fantastically by Louis Hofmann (Alone in Berlin, Centre of My World) who manages to display a young man aged prematurely by the conflict but still able to see the goodness in the people around him.

From the training sequences learning about landmines it is clear that this is going to be a tense experience as an audience member: the ever-present threat of explosion caused by fear, inexperience and just bad luck is terrifying.

Faced with the horrific task of diffusing thousands of mines by creeping along on their stomachs, the young men are naturally scared stiff, but with no other way out they get on with the task. Throughout all of these sequences my pulse was racing and my stomach was in my throat.

It is a fantastic story, something which otherwise may not be known to British audiences, and possibly not even particularly familiar to Danish viewers either. With fantastic performances and skilful directing, this is a real emotional roller coaster and guaranteed to grip from the moment it starts.