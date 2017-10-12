Cinema: Long live art cinema

This weekend across Europe, independent arthouse cinemas come together to celebrate European Art Cinema Day (15.10.17). Although this is a relatively new initiative, the history of European cinema and the art-house cinemas that love it is long and rich.

At The Showroom this Sunday, there are several special opportunities in store to mark the occasion.

The Square, winner of the top prize (Palm D’or) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is screening once, over five months before its official UK release, with special permission from director Ruben Östlund.

This Swedish film finds its comedy in the art world, which on Art Cinema Day seems to be fairly self-satirical. I’m sure the tone will strike a chord with audiences across the continent.

Directly following The Square, to commemorate the centenary of the October Revolution we are delighted to be able to present a rare opportunity to see The End of St. Petersburg. Pudovkin’s 1927 masterpiece is a fantastic example of Soviet montage cinema, commissioned to mark the tenth anniversary of the revolution and this weekend it is screening on 35mm with live accompaniment from Harmonie Band, a three-piece group who specialise in silent film re-scoring and performing.

Also, as part of the day’s celebrations, why not take in a screening of Zoology, a new Russian comedy about a zoo keeper who one day discovers she is growing a tail, or the visually stunning Loving Vincent. A masterclass in animation, Loving Vincent brings the work of Vincent Van Gogh to life, through the story of a young man searching for the truth behind Van Gogh’s death. The film combines live-action performances from actors including Saoirse Ronan, Douglas Booth and Chris O’Dowd, with Van Gogh-style painting effects: each scene was hand-painted before the final animation stage was added. All in all this is a feat of animation, bringing together some of the best animation talent in Europe. Loving Vincent is a true co-production, combining funding and expertise to create a truly unique film which is fascinating audiences already and looks set to delight Van Gogh fans here in Sheffield.

As European Art Cinema day highlights, the cinemas across Europe are as important as the films they screen. The occasion presents a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the variety on offer and support the whole European film industry. As a member of Europa Cinemas network, The Showroom is proud to screen big festival hits, lesser known treasures and archival classics regularly. European Art Cinema day combines them all. Long live European Art Cinemas!