Cinema: Quiet please, for Yorkshire’s silent film festival

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival

The festival opens at Abbeydale Picture House, Sheffield, on Friday,May 5, with Alfred Hitchcock’s first thriller, The Lodger.

This will be accompanied by the world premiere performance of a new score by leading composer, pianist and broadcaster Neil Brand, played live by Orchestra of St Paul’s and conducted by Ben Palmer.

Neil Brand is well known for his BBC4 documentaries Sound of Cinema, Sound of Song and 2017’s Sound of Musicals.

Neil writes regularly for BBC Symphony Orchestra and is one of the world’s leading silent film pianists.

On Saturday there will be a 12-hour programme of films, including:

n A programme of cartoons (11am)

n Buster Keaton in The Cameraman (12pm)

n Fantasy films by Georges Melies and Segundo de Chomon

n Ivor Novello in Man Without Desire (a costume drama/sci-fi/romantic fantasy and one of the oddest films ever made)

n Soviet comedy The Girl with a Hat Box

n The great Greta Garbo in MGM’s lavish drama of sex and betrayal, Flesh and the Devil.

n A late-night screening of one of cinema’s most shocking films, 1919’s Behind the Door, completes the day.

The Saturday all-dayer will cost £25 for seven films.

On Sunday, May 7 3pm MGM’s greatest epic production, 1925’s Ben Hur is set to be screened.

A stunning feat of filmmaking, Ben Hur was the most expensive silent film ever made and is full of remarkable sets and action sequences, most famously the incredible chariot race.

See Yorkshire Silent Film for full listings.