Cinema: Sequel with a marmalade-smeared flourish

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Paddington 2 is a lip-smacking, tear-jerking delight for audiences of all ages, which promotes compassion and understanding as the foundations of a truly great Britain.

It’s a resolutely old-fashioned message of hope and community spirit, and a nimble script co-written by Simon Farnaby never deviates from trumpeting the central character’s unerring optimism in an era of paranoia and selfish desires.

The pantomime villain this time is a scheming theatrical ham, played to the comic hilt by Hugh Grant, who dons a wimple and knight’s armour to steal hidden treasure that should have been claimed by an ancestor.

Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is happily installed in the attic of 32 Windsor Gardens, family home of fuddy-duddy insurance assessor Henry Brown (Hugh Bonneville), his free-spirited wife Mary (Sally Hawkins) and their children, Judy (Madeleine Harris) and Jonathan (Samuel Joslin).

During a visit to antiques dealer Mr Gruber (Jim Broadbent), Paddington unearths an old “popping book” of London, which would make the perfect present for Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton).

Alas, the rare one-of-a-kind tome is expensive.

Unperturbed, Paddington cleans windows for neighbours and wields a broom in a barber shop to meet the price tag.

Hilariously vain, fading actor Phoenix Buchanan (Grant) steals the rare edition and Paddington is wrongly sentenced to 10 years for “grand theft and grievous barberly harm.”

Behind bars, Paddington meets jailbird brute Knuckles McGinty (Brendan Gleeson), who “don’ t do nothing for no-one for nothing”.

The bear’s innate goodness weakens Knuckles’ resolve and they collaborate in the prison canteen to serve homemade confections to inmates.

Meanwhile, the Browns make a vow to clear Paddington’s name.