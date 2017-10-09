Cinema: Simply the best thrillers

Launching this week, with the fantastic re-release of Blood Simple, is a full autumn/winter season of thrillers at The Showroom.

Blood Simple, the debut film written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen (‘The Coen Brothers’) and including the film debut of the formidable Frances McDormand, was well-overdue a re-release. It’s a terrific opportunity for audiences to see – on the big screen - where it all began for these Hollywood heavyweights. Blending familiar noir elements: a private investigator, deceit, murder for hire and a dame, this is a thriller with the distinct flavour of Dashiell Hammett or Raymond Chandler, while also introducing the Coen’s unique style and humour to the mix.

Thrillers often speak to our deepest fears, our paranoias and our inner-detectives. As we embrace the dark evenings over the next few months, it seems a perfect time to explore thrillers from around the world, as well as those closer to home.

In times of unrest - particularly in today’s age of fake news and mistrust of authority - thrillers seem the perfect place to turn. With running scenarios of corruption, intrigue, betrayal and often murder, a great thriller is the home of paranoia, posing the eternal question - ‘who can you trust?’ and keeping everyone guessing. The question of trust is indeed integral to a great thriller, but when it extends beyond individuals to doubting the reliability of institutions, government and even entire countries, the tension and suspicion can really amp up.

Launching next week is the latest in the long-running Film Studies courses of evening classes, created in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University. This time, the focus is on a master of the political thriller, Costa-Gavras. Perhaps best known for ‘Z’, this is a brilliant opportunity for anyone to come along and learn about his career, impact and politics, in an informal environment.

Transport has often proved a major tool in the arsenal of thriller stories, and our season encompasses the full range of high-tension transportation: planes, trains and of course automobiles. These journeys bring together strangers, provide getaways, smuggle people across borders and take them on white-knuckle rides. Across The Showroom’s programme from October to December you will find many a thrilling delight: from Korean Noir to European politics; from suspicious Hitchhikers to the Orient Express. Including over 20 films, lectures and special events, join us as we set our pulses racing and adopt new aliases and disguises amidst a hot-bed of intrigue and suspicion. Remember, tell no one… (tell everyone).