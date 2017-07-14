Cinema: Superhero Spiderman is coming back home

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (12A)

Jon Watts’ slick reboot of the Marvel Comics superhero - the third iteration in 15 years - spins an impressive web of rites-of-passage drama, buddy comedy and bombastic spectacle.

There’s a goofy, youthful vibe to this incarnation of Peter Parker, played by British actor Tom Holland, who recently turned 21 years old.

He certainly looks more convincing as a socially awkward high school student than his big screen predecessors. A cute homage to arguably the greatest coming-of-age comedy of all time - Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - is affectionately tossed into an origin story that doesn’t feel the need to replay Peter’s encounter with a radioactive spider.

Several months have passed since the destruction of the Avengers headquarters and Peter has managed to conceal his crime-fighting alter ego from Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

Best friend Ned (Batalon) is sworn to secrecy, joining Peter in their school’s Academic Decathlon team alongside Peter’s crush Liz (Laura Harrier), sardonic loner Michelle (Zendaya) and bullying rich kid Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori).

The pupils have a brush with death in Washington DC at the hands of salvage company owner Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), who has been robbed of his livelihood by Stark’s offshoot, the Department of Damage Control (DODC), and has taken flight as a larcenous winged menace called Vulture.

The script pulls off two impressive sleights of hand, one of which is a bona fide jaw-dropper, without sacrificing Parker and his growing pains as the emotional heartbeat.

Creator Stan Lee makes his obligatory cameo and there are a couple of additional scenes secreted in the end credits.

One tees up a venomous new adversary for a sequel in summer 2019, the second delivers a comedic flourish that rewards the virtuous.

:: SWEARING :: NO SEX :: VIOLENCE :: RATING: 7.5/10