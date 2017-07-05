Cinema: Whiskers on kittens!

Raindrops on Roses and Whiskers on Kittens! Well, that might be Maria’s favourite things but for me it would be films on screens, and whiskers on all cats, which I suppose doesn’t have the same ring to it.

It had always felt like my top favourite things were never meant to combine, cats in the cinema would surely end in a fur fight. However, KEDI is a great compromise.

KEDI follows several cats living among the people of Istanbul.

Shot at the cat’s level, with exclusive access to their worlds, the film really is a wonderful exploration of a city, the people that live there, and the real diversity of character that exists among the feline population.

Each cat has its own personality and way of interacting with others.

Some can be fierce and territorial; some are accomplished hunters, stalking the mice in the narrow streets; some are affectionate; some are always on the scrounge; and my personal favourite – Duman - is a grey, thick furred gentleman who frequents a bakery, never begging at the customers but simply pawing the window to express his hunger.

There are kittens, cat fights, cheeky cat thieves, essentially celebrating what all us cat lovers have known all along: that cats are the absolute best.

I’m not alone in my love for this film.

When Director Ceyda Torun joined us at The Showroom last week there wasn’t a spare seat in the room!

KEDI is therefore coming back to Sheffield from this Friday, so there are more opportunities to come and revel in the joy that this film will provide.

Ceyda shared filmmaking anecdotes with the audience and everyone shared their different favourite cats in the film: it was the wonderful coming-together of film and feline that I had been waiting for.

Also opening on Friday is the re-release of TREE OF WOODEN CLOGS, Ermanno Olmi’s 1978 Palm D’or winning story of several peasant families in late 19th century Italy.

A film rich with plot, wonderful characters and sheer honesty that comes from a cast of non-actors playing lives similar to their own.

We receive a lot of requests for films that people are keen to see here at The Showroom.

And for a long time this was the most requested film.

We are very excited finally be able to bring this classic, in all its restored beauty, to our screens for customers.