Despicable Me 3 (U) - The googly-eyed yellow sidekicks are back!

The lacklustre Minions spin-off, released in 2015, issued a clear warning shot about the consequences of milking a cash cow dry.

Evidently, no-one was listening because the Illumination Entertainment box office bovine is desiccated by the conclusion of this third instalment of the computer-animated series.

Co-directed by Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda and Eric Guillon, Despicable Me 3 is a pick ‘n’ mix of half-formed ideas, crudely stitched together with flimsy subplots that lack any forward momentum.

The third chapter relies heavily on the googly-eyed yellow sidekicks and there are fleeting giggles involving the stooges and their high-pitched lingo of Esperanto meets gobbledygook.

Human protagonists are a drab bunch by comparison, even with the introduction of a long lost twin brother for lead character Gru and a new arch villain, who is stuck in a 1980s time warp, necessitating a soundtrack laden with bygone gems including Take On Me, 99 Red Balloons and Into The Groove.

Imagination is desperately lacking.

The animators take a sly dig at rivals Disney Pixar with a throwaway scene of two Minions mowing down unsuspecting clownfish (a la Nemo and his worrywart father) in their underwater craft. Despicable Me 3 stretches our affection for Gru, Lucy and their dysfunctional clan past breaking point.

Solid vocal performances can’t energise a faltering script and narrative detours involving Agnes’s search for a real life unicorn and Margo’s acceptance of Lucy as her mother don’t merit the screen time.

Visuals are slick and colourful, but beneath the wrapping what we’re left with, sadly, is Despicable Meh.