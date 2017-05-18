Dick, of TV's Dick and Dom fame, at Sheffield family fundraiser this weekend

Richard McCourt, from Dick and Dom, will be making an appearance at his family’s fundraising event in Sheffield this Sunday, and is asking the people of the city to join him.

Richard’s cousins are putting on a sponsored walk and run for Alzheimer’s Research UK, in honour of a number of their family members, including Richard’s mum.

Rachael Baker, aged 44, and Robert Greensmith, aged 42, are sister and brother and both live in Stannington.

Their mum Jean Greensmith died in October 2016 aged 68 after being diagnosed with Benson’s Syndrome (a visual variant of Alzheimer’s disease) at the age of 60.

Their auntie Helen, Richard’s mum, and uncle Peter also died at an early age after living with frontotemporal dementia.



Richard said: “I hope as many people as possible can come along and support this fantastic charity. Dementia has affected my whole family, I lost my mum at 64 years of age so helping in whatever way I can to find a cure is something I’m really passionate about. Join us for a Sunday morning fun run or walk to raise money for vital research.''

Rachael and Robert have just helped set up Sheffield’s first fundraising group for Alzheimer’s Research UK, along with the group’s leader Gary Whitham.

The sponsored walk and run is the group’s first fundraising event and it will take place in and around Bradfield on Sunday, May 21.

There will be three different length routes for people to choose between meaning there is something for everyone from families with pushchairs and those in wheelchairs through to the more serious runners. The routes will be 5km, 11km and 15km and will take in some of the beautiful scenery around the dams and countryside in the Bradfield area.

Anyone wishing to get involved in the group or to find out more about the sponsored walk can contact Robert Greensmith on 0788 7948726 or robertgreensmith@hotmail.co.uk